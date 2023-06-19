American Idol fans ask for Katy Perry’s removal from the show after “deranged” cat video

Katy Perry has horrified American Idol viewers after dressing and acting like a cat in a new cringe-worthy clip from the show. Amid the backlash, some have even called for her removal from the hit reality show.

In its search for talent, American Idol has just finished airing its 21st season. Since making her debut as a judge on the show in 2018, Katy Perry has frequently been on the receiving end of backlash.

Just earlier in this year’s season, Perry was booed by the audience for telling a contestant to “flip the script” and tone down on the energy and glitter.

Now, Perry is seemingly back in people’s bad books after a reel posted to the show’s official Instagram caught wind across social media.

Clad in black spandex and high-heeled boots, Perry pounced into action after being referred to as “cat woman” in the reel.

Showing off her flexibility, the singer kicked a leg up into the air before setting her foot down on the judge’s table.

While making claw-like hands, Perry announced, “I’m ready to prowl for talent.”

The video ends after Perry “paws” at fellow judge Luke Brian.

Instagram: americanidol Katy Perry paws at fellow judge Luke Brian

Some commenters pointed out how uncomfortable Brian looked throughout the ordeal.

“[Poor] Luke Bryan, he has to deal with her,” one person said.

Others were more focused on the second-hand embarrassment the video gave them, going so far as to demand Perry be removed as a judge.

One commenter posted, “Can’t stand her, they need to get rid of her.”

Perry is reportedly considering quitting the show after receiving continuous backlash.

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show,” Brian told Fox News in the singer’s defense.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.