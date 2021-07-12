What is the American Airlines TikTok? Woman tries to open airplane door mid-flight

A TikTok from user @lol.ariee has gone wildly viral after it showed a woman duck-taped to a seat and screaming as passengers left the plane after she’d tried to open the doors while up in the air.

TikTok has been home to some incredibly strange moments in the past, but one post shocked many users recently as a woman attempted to open the plane doors mid-flight.

American Airlines when asked about the incident confirmed the woman had tried to open the airplane door mid-flight while traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina on July 6. This would have threatened the lives of everyone on board.

The flight eventually landed at Charlotte Douglass International Airport. This was where the video was taken as passengers left the plane.

The statement said that the passenger was restrained “for the safety and security of other customers and [their] crew” until “the flight landed at CLT and could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel”. The statement also said the passenger also “physically assaulted, bit and caused injury to a flight attendant”.

What exactly happened on the American Airlines flight?

In the TikTok video, you can see the woman in a seat to the right of passengers screaming as they leave the plane. She has duck tape over her mouth and strapped to the seat.

As TikTok user @lol.ariee leaves the plane, law enforcement officers can be seen standing at the front of the plane and in the corridor just outside. A few seconds later, the camera passes more officers with a stretcher. According to Insider, the incident happened one hour into the flight.

In a second video posted by @lol.ariee, she claimed “all flight attendants were running up and down the aisles” and described the situation as “chaos”.

The cabin crew started locking bathrooms, according to Ariee, and the pilot asked people to stay in their seats due to a “bad situation on the plane”.

In the second video, Ariee claimed a flight attendant told them a passenger had had an “outburst”. The passenger is believed to have gone up to the front boarding doors and started banging on them.

According to @lol.ariee, the woman was saying “I need to get off this plane” and “You need to let me off this plane”.

Where can I find the video?

While the original uploads have been deleted, copies have been uploaded to YouTube and TikTok in the meantime.

According to TikTok, @lol.ariee’s account was also banned “due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.”

It remains to be seen if she’ll be unbanned in the future.