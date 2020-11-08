 Amber Van Pelt hits back at TikTok fans saying Zoe LaVerne saved her life - Dexerto
Amber Van Pelt hits back at TikTok fans saying Zoe LaVerne saved her life

Published: 8/Nov/2020 19:10 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 19:14

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Amber Van Pelt

Zoe LaVerne

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Zoe LaVerne’s relationship with a thirteen-year-old boy, loyal fans have been accusing Amber Van Pelt of betraying her former best friend, spamming her social media with comments claiming that Zoe LaVerne was the reason she was still alive following her mental health struggles.

Not long ago, Van Pelt and LaVerne seemed to be the best of friends. They frequented each other’s social media channels nearly every day, with LaVerne comforting her during her messy split with Jack Hess over the summer.

But with LaVerne facing intense scrutiny over her relationship with a 13-year-old minor – which Van Pelt had previously criticised as “intense” and akin to “p**dophillia” in a private exchange with Cody Orlove – Van Pelt has attempted to move on from their friendship and carry on posting as normal.

vanpelt la verne
Instagram: Amber VanPelt
The two were previously close friends before falling out in the early autumn.

However, the Zoe LaVerne fandom – who refer to themselves ‘zonuts’ – have continued to target Van Pelt in the wake of LaVerne’s latest controversy.

In a recent Instagram live, Van Pelt called out ‘zonuts’ for one specific comment they kept making to her: namely, that LaVerne “saved her life” amid Van Pelt’s messy breakup over the summer.

 

#ambervanpelt speaks on #zoelaverne fans saying zoe saved her life😬

“Nobody [saved my life] but me. It was me!” Van Pelt insisted in response to the claims. “I’m the only reason I’m still here, and I want to make that very clear.”

What happened between Amber and Zoe?

Zoe LaVerne and Amber Van Pelt’s friendship came to an abrupt end in the early autumn of 2o2o. The last time Van Pelt posted about LaVerne was in early September of this year.

Fans had little insight into the reason the two’s friendship broke down until messages between Van Pelt and Orlove were leaked after the latter’s Instagram account was hacked.

In the exchange, Van Pelt claims that she ended her friendship with LaVerne because of her “intense” relationship with the minor, her frequent claims that Orlove “beat the sh*t out of her” and for being generally “toxic to [Van Pelt’s] mental health] – with Van Pelt even claiming that LaVerne catfished her by pretending to be her ex-boyfriend.

tiktokroom amber
Instagram: tiktokroom
Van Pelt gave some insight into the end of her friendship with LaVerne in a leaked conversation with Cody Orlove.

She also revealed in an Instagram live that LaVerne fabricated a rumor that she stole 11,000$ from the disgraced TikTok star.

Meanwhile, LaVerne has recently announced that she has checked herself into a hospital, telling followers on her fan account that she’s “trying to find help before it’s too late.”

League of Legends

Tyler1 claims he's the "greatest player alive" after hitting masters

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

T1 tyler1

After reaching Challenger playing solely as a jungler, League streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp has reached Master tier in ranked solo queue yet again. But this time, he’s done it playing only in the top lane. 

It’s the third time he has reached master tier playing solely in one position. He first made it as an AD carry, before proving himself as the king of the jungle.

The reformed former Draven one-trick, who has over 3.8m followers on Twitch, achieved the feat nearly 16 hours into an overnight stream.

Having started September in Gold 1, by the end of the month he had already reached Diamond 2. From here, things unfortunately got a bit sticky. By mid-October he had sneaked his way into Diamond 1, right on the cusp of promotion, only to suffer a demotion back to Diamond 2. But, with Tyler being Tyler, he stuck at it to reach Master tier in an incredible feat.

Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games
Tyler1 already reached Challenger playing only as a jungler before attempting this feat.

The moment Tyler1 made it to master tier

Nearly 16 hours into his livestream, having only lost only two out of 24 games, Tyler1 won his 4th promotion series game to clinch a spot in the master tier of League of Legends.

As he headed towards the Nexus, he proclaimed himself “the greatest f***ing player alive. Period.”

He played 17 consecutive games on Cho’Gath before switching over to Olaf for the final two games of the series. He also picked up wins on Urgot and Heimerdinger throughout the night. Across the whole challenge, Mordekaiser was his most played champ with 156 games.

Tyler1’s highest win-rate among his five most-played champs is Cho’Gath, currently sitting at an insane 67%. His next best is Olaf at 57%.

It’s a big achievement for the streamer who was banned permanently from the game in 2016 for toxic behavior. He eventually returned in 2018 and built one of the largest League followings around, as well as creating his own tournament, the TCS. He’s now sponsored by Korean org T1 in one of the most perfect player-org matches League has ever seen.

Tyler1 has until midnight on November 9th to see if he can reach Challenger. It’s unlikely he’ll make it in such a short amount of time, but – at the same time – you’d have to be a fool to underestimate him.