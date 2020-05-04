Amanda Cerny under fire after "begging" for Twitch subscriptions

YouTube star, fitness model, and actress Amanda Cerny is facing mass backlash across social media after a clip from her Twitch stream went viral, where she urged viewers to subscribe to her channel.

Cerny is a hugely popular face in the online entertainment world, boasting over two million subscribers on YouTube, and over 26 million followers on Instagram.

However, it seems that Cerny’s subscriber count on Twitch leaves much to be desired, according to a clip taken from her stream in early May.

Advertisement

In the clip, Cerny appears to bargain with her viewers, citing a subscriber goal of 500 subs in exchange for a regular streaming schedule on the platform.

Read More: Tana Mongeau disses Jake Paul with shady Alissa Violet TikTok

“We gotta get to 500 subs,” Cerny stated, looking directly at the camera. “It’s the only way I’m committing to the stream schedule. We’re at 187. Like… I don’t know what to tell ya.”

Amanda Cerny begging for subs.



HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/pNL4nXpJMf — M101News (@M101News) May 4, 2020

The clip quickly went viral, with one user accusing the star of “begging” for subscriptions — an offense that has landed many Twitch streamers in the social media hotseat as of late.

Advertisement

Cerny was quick to respond to the backlash, replying to one critic who tagged her in a Tweet that read, “Amanda Cerny Kinda hate you now.”

“Why?” she replied. “Watch my stream clips and you’ll see it’s an ongoing question from fans for me to be on a Twitch schedule* that I cant justify right now, so I set a goal of 500 sub for me to commit to a *stream schedule.*”

Why?Watch my stream clips & you’ll see it’s an ongoing question from fans for me to be on a twitch schedule* that I cant justify right now so I set a goal of 500 sub for me to commit to a *stream schedule* Til then I’ll still stream often but will have to be random asf w/ timing https://t.co/d2mphloUqv — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) May 4, 2020

Another critic was quick to point out that broadcasting with a regular streaming schedule is a good way to gain subscriptions organically — an argument that Cerny had another answer for, claiming that streaming on Twitch isn’t her top priority.

Advertisement

“... I never said I wouldn’t stream,” she retorted. “I said for my streams to be on a schedule. Same time each day. Which makes complete sense. Until then, I stream as often and when I can, as it’s a hobby and not my main focus, and needs to have incentive to take priority.”

Nope. Not what happened . I never said I wouldn’t stream. I said for my streams to be on a schedule. Same time each day. Which makes complete sense. Until then I stream as often and when I can as it’s a hobby and not my main focus and needs to have incentive to take priority https://t.co/FxpNmmcJCU — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) May 4, 2020

Cerny has continued to come under fire in wake of the clip going viral, with critics echoing similar sentiments in the cases of streamers like Invadervie and BadBunny thrashing viewers for not subscribing to their channels, in the past.