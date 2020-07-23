All new movies & TV shows coming to Netflix in August 2020

Netflix is gearing up for a big month in August, with plenty of new Netflix Originals hitting the virtual shelves alongside some select third-party content.

While we don’t have an exhaustive list, as new announcements are made almost daily, we’re taking an early look at all the new shows and movies arriving on Netflix in August 2020 — including the much-anticipated Lucifer Season 5.

It’s worth noting that dates are liable to change and new shows or movies can be added at the turn of a hat, so we’ll make sure to keep this updated throughout the month to be as accurate as possible.

August 1

August 1 brings an unfathomable amount of new content to Netflix.

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Season 1-2)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step (Season 6)

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch (Season 1)

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

August 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

August 4

August 4 introduces some interesting Netflix Originals and documentaries, including that of famous French former footballer Nicolas Anelka.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

August 6

The Rain (Season 3 — Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas (Season 3 — Netflix Original)

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)

¡Nailed It! México (Season 2 — Netflix Original)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2 — Netflix Family)

Selling Sunset (Season 3 — Netflix Original)

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)

Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

3% (Season 4 — Netflix Original)

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless

Glow Up (Season 2 — Netflix Original)

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

August 15

Rita (Season 5 — Netflix Original)

Stranger (Season 2 — Netflix Original)

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs (Season 2 —Netflix Family)

August 18

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

August 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV (Netflix Family)

Fuego negro

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Lucifer (Season 5 — Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 — Netflix Original)

The Sleepover

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)

Trinkets (Season 2 — Netflix Original)

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

August 27

Aggretsuko (Season 3 — Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original)

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

James Bond makes a fasionably-late arrival to Netflix in August, with Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace landing on the 31st.

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

So there you have it: everything coming to Netflix in August 2020. Lucifer is obviously the headliner here but with James Bond, Jurassic Park and a bunch of anime coming to the service, there really does seem to be something for everyone.