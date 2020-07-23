All new movies & TV shows coming to Netflix in August 2020

Netflix is gearing up for a big month in August, with plenty of new Netflix Originals hitting the virtual shelves alongside some select third-party content.
While we don’t have an exhaustive list, as new announcements are made almost daily, we’re taking an early look at all the new shows and movies arriving on Netflix in August 2020 — including the much-anticipated Lucifer Season 5.
It’s worth noting that dates are liable to change and new shows or movies can be added at the turn of a hat, so we’ll make sure to keep this updated throughout the month to be as accurate as possible.
August 1
August 1 brings an unfathomable amount of new content to Netflix.
- Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
- The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Season 1-2)
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step (Season 6)
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Operation Ouch (Season 1)
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Toradora! (Season 1)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
August 2
- Almost Love
- Connected (Netflix Documentary)
August 3
- Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)
August 4
August 4 introduces some interesting Netflix Originals and documentaries, including that of famous French former footballer Nicolas Anelka.
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)
- August 5
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)
- World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)
August 6
- The Rain (Season 3 — Netflix Original)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)
August 7
- Alta Mar / High Seas (Season 3 — Netflix Original)
- Berlin, Berlin
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)
- ¡Nailed It! México (Season 2 — Netflix Original)
- The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2 — Netflix Family)
- Selling Sunset (Season 3 — Netflix Original)
- Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)
- Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)
- Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)
- Work It
August 8
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
August 10
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)
- Nightcrawler
August 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)
August 12
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)
August 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
August 14
She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020
- 3% (Season 4 — Netflix Original)
- El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)
- Fearless
- Glow Up (Season 2 — Netflix Original)
- Project Power
- The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
- The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
- The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
- The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)
- Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)
August 15
- Rita (Season 5 — Netflix Original)
- Stranger (Season 2 — Netflix Original)
August 16
- Johnny English
- Les Misérables
August 17
- Crazy Awesome Teachers
- Drunk Parents
- Glitch Techs (Season 2 —Netflix Family)
August 18
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
- DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)
- High Score (Netflix Documentary)
August 20
- Biohackers (Netflix Original)
- Good Kisser
- Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
- Alien TV (Netflix Family)
- Fuego negro
- Hoops (Netflix Original)
- Lucifer (Season 5 — Netflix Original)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 — Netflix Original)
- The Sleepover
August 23
- 1BR
- Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
- Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)
- Trinkets (Season 2 — Netflix Original)
August 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)
- La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)
- Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)
- Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)
August 27
- Aggretsuko (Season 3 — Netflix Anime)
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
August 28
- All Together Now
- Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – Netflix Original)
- I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
August 31
James Bond makes a fasionably-late arrival to Netflix in August, with Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace landing on the 31st.
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
So there you have it: everything coming to Netflix in August 2020. Lucifer is obviously the headliner here but with James Bond, Jurassic Park and a bunch of anime coming to the service, there really does seem to be something for everyone.