All new Disney Plus movies & TV shows this month (August 2020)

Disney+ has been a hit since it arrived on people’s screens, bringing a tremendous back catalogue of some of the best family films and TV shows of the last century, as well as original stories from our favorite characters.

While Disney is most commonly associated with programming for children and young families, it has used its streaming platform to bring the likes of Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, Marvel films and National Geographic documentaries to its audience.

In August 2020, they’re bringing a whole host of new content to Disney+, from sci-fi stories to Hollywood blockbusters. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this month.

August 7

Sci-fi fans will be happy to see more Star Wars content arriving on Disney Plus, while the Disney Family Sundays series finale is sure to interest those with kids.

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Muppets Now Episode 102

One Day At Disney Episode 136

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110

August 14

Animal fanatics rejoice as the likes of Alaska Animal Rescue and India’s Wild Leopards appear on Disney+ for the first time — not to mention the incredible The Greatest Showman finally making its way to the platform.

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam's Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam's World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

Muppets Now Episode 103

Magic Camp

One Day at Disney Episode 137

Weird But True! Episode 301

August 21

The headliner on August 21 is, of course Beauty and the Beast, an absolute classic from Disney. It’ll be worth checking out Nat Geo’s Mars: One Day on the Red Planet, too, to “join the relentless search for life there.”

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now Episode 104

One Day At Disney Episode 138

Weird But True! Episode 302

August 28

In the last content update of August 2020, Fantastic Four will entice the action fans while the Phineas and Ferb movie will be perfect for kids ready to head back to school.

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Muppets Now Episode 105

One Day At Disney Episode 139

Weird But True! Episode 303

So, that’s everything coming to Disney Plus in August 2020! Make sure to check back soon to find all the new films and TV shows streaming in September.