All new Disney Plus movies & TV shows this month (August 2020)

Disney+ has been a hit since it arrived on people’s screens, bringing a tremendous back catalogue of some of the best family films and TV shows of the last century, as well as original stories from our favorite characters.
While Disney is most commonly associated with programming for children and young families, it has used its streaming platform to bring the likes of Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian, Marvel films and National Geographic documentaries to its audience.
In August 2020, they’re bringing a whole host of new content to Disney+, from sci-fi stories to Hollywood blockbusters. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this month.
August 7
Sci-fi fans will be happy to see more Star Wars content arriving on Disney Plus, while the Disney Family Sundays series finale is sure to interest those with kids.
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits
- The Peanuts Movie
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
- X-Men
- Howard
- Muppets Now Episode 102
- One Day At Disney Episode 136
- Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140
- Pixar In Real Life Episode 110
August 14
Animal fanatics rejoice as the likes of Alaska Animal Rescue and India’s Wild Leopards appear on Disney+ for the first time — not to mention the incredible The Greatest Showman finally making its way to the platform.
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- India's Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- Nature Boom Time (S1)
- Sam's Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
- Scuba Sam's World (S1)
- Spaced Out (S1)
- T.O.T.S. (S1)
- T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
- The Greatest Showman
- Wild Cats of India (S1)
- Zombies 2
- The One and Only Ivan
- Muppets Now Episode 103
- Magic Camp
- One Day at Disney Episode 137
- Weird But True! Episode 301
August 21
The headliner on August 21 is, of course Beauty and the Beast, an absolute classic from Disney. It’ll be worth checking out Nat Geo’s Mars: One Day on the Red Planet, too, to “join the relentless search for life there.”
- Back to the Titanic
- Beauty and the Beast
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Muppets Now Episode 104
- One Day At Disney Episode 138
- Weird But True! Episode 302
August 28
In the last content update of August 2020, Fantastic Four will entice the action fans while the Phineas and Ferb movie will be perfect for kids ready to head back to school.
- Fantastic Four
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Muppets Now Episode 105
- One Day At Disney Episode 139
- Weird But True! Episode 303
So, that’s everything coming to Disney Plus in August 2020! Make sure to check back soon to find all the new films and TV shows streaming in September.