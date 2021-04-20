All Corpse Husband songs: where to listen, music videos, new releases - Dexerto

YouTube’s mysterious Among Us star Corpse Husband has done more than just enchant fans with his voice, he’s used it to make music. Here are all of Corpse Husband’s songs that are out right now.

Among Us star-turned YouTube sensation Corpse Husband has truly done everything in his short time in the spotlight.

From taking over Times Square to having his own special skin in Among Us, the past year and a half has been a whirlwind for the faceless streamer.

That’s not all, though. He has also created an extensive musical discography jam-packed full of gothic style tunes that really play upon that insanely deep voice. So, here’s a list of all the Corpse songs so far.

Where can I listen to Corpse’s songs?

Between his official Spotify profile and his dedicated YouTube music account you can access all of the star’s music online.

For Apple users, you can also purchase his music via the iTunes Store or you can stream it using Apple Music.

It’s important to note, though, that his musical endeavors are under the name CORPSE, not Corpse Husband.

All Corpse Husband songs

Agoraphobic

Named after the severe anxiety disorder induced by being in crowded spaces, this is one of Corpse’s softer tracks. While that iconic voice still dominates, the acoustic guitar is a very different vibe from the usual dark sound he’s become so heavily associated with.

Cabin Fever

‘Cabin Fever’ is a quintessentially Corpse song, but it’s got a bit of a twist. Drawing roots from classic millennial metal artists like Bring Me The Horizon, the screaming at the end of the track makes this one stand out from the rest.

Cat Girls are Ruining my Life

If there’s one track that our favorite anonymous YouTuber has become famous for, it’s ‘Cat Girls’. While some of the lyrics raise an eyebrow, the overall theme is hilarious. Poking fun at Twitch culture’s obsession with anime women, Corpse hammers home his point whilst making you chuckle.

DAYWALKER!

While only a featuring role alongside Machine Gun Kelly, ‘DAYWALKER!’ has become one 2021’s most iconic tracks. Featuring fellow streamer Valkyrae as leather clad version of Corpse, the ominous electronics coupled with guttural rap creates an interesting sound that you’ve probably never heard before.

E-Girls are Ruining my Life (feat. Savage Ga$p)

Made famous by the Gymshark competition that offered a Times Square billboard in exchange for Twitter likes, E-Girls are Ruining my Life is a hilarious fusion of anime references and savagery.

Miss You!

One of the YouTube star’s most moving songs is “Miss You!” Spinning the woeful tale of a partner missing the one that got away, it’s a Taylor Swift style track torn apart and remodeled in true Corpse Husband style. Encapsulating the bitterness and anguish instead of the lovey-dovey fantasy we’ve come to know, this one really hits different.

Never Satisfied

If there was ever a relatable anthem about mental health, it’s “Never Satisfied.” Offering a deep dive into the perspective of Corpse himself, the song deals with notions of never being good enough. It’s a hard listen, but it really hits home the true demons that those with mental illness face every day.

White Tee

Back with that creepy, jingle-style base track, the cover art for “White Tee” is the closest we’ve got to a reveal thus far. With direct references to relationship problems, it’s certainly not the stereotypical white t-shirt party track we’d assume from the title. Then again, it’s Corpse, best not to assume anything.

When will there be a new Corpse song?

While there’s nothing concrete on the horizon, a rumor that the YouTube sensation will be guesting on a remix of the now iconic track, “Montero” by Lil Nas X, has fans everywhere on the edge of their seats.

So keep your eyes peeled, folks, maybe we’ll see the collab that we never knew we needed appearing soon.

There you have it. That’s all of the Corpse Husband songs we’ve seen release across 2020 and the early months of 2021.

We’ll make sure the keep this article updated with any new information and releases, so make sure to check back here if you want to stay ahead of the curve.