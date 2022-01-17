Alinity tries to expose Emiru on Twitch after finding weird item: “What is that?”

Twitch star Alinity left Emiru’s chat hanging on to her every word after claiming she’d found a suspicious item in the room, but it turns out it was much less explicit than some expected.

During a January 16 stream, Emiru was joined by her friend Alinity, who couldn’t believe what she saw sitting underneath her fellow streamer’s desk. For a moment, it looked like something potentially very private was about to be shown, live on stream.

“Oh my god, what is that over there?” Alinity asked, which caused Emiru to quickly explain the item in question definitely wasn’t what it seemed to be.

Advertisement

“That’s no! That’s a headband!” Emiru exclaimed, though when she brought it into view of the camera, why Alinity was confused became perfectly clear.

Alinity finds strange item in Emiru’s room

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The headgear as a whole is definitely meant to be part of a cosplay. Alinity only saw a part of it though — the part that definitely looks like something else.

Read More: Alinity explains why her pets are never on Twitch streams anymore

“Ok yeah, I just saw this part,” Alinity laughed, causing her friend to just cringe in embarrassment even more.

“Dude are you serious? You think I just have that on the floor under my desk?” Emiru replied while hiding her face, which given the circumstances, nobody could blame her for.

Advertisement

As Emiru explained, it’s actually meant to represent the headwear of Yanfei, a character from Genshin Impact.

“I kept looking at for a while,” Alinity laughed, before trying it on. “It’s a headband though.”

Read More: Emiru reveals why joining OTK is a dream come true

If this teaches Alinity – and even the viewers watching along – one thing, it’s not to jump to conclusions. Luckily for Emiru, there was little to be embarrassed about when it came on camera, but instead made for a really funny moment.