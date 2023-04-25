Alinity stunned by fan’s PC that is completely dedicated to her

Twitch star Alinity was left stunned when she found that a fan had dedicated their PC to her as they have GIFs of her running throughout it.

When it comes to supporting your favorite streamer, fans have a number of options to do so these days, beyond just being a regular remember of Twitch chat.

Of course, you can stick your hand in your pocket and spend money to be a loyal subscriber, a regular donator, and even buy merch. The latter usually allows you to rep your favorite streamer outside too, showing the whole world just how big a fan you are.

Though, sometimes, some fans go above and beyond, dedicating parts of their setup to their favorite streamer. And that’s what happened in the case of Alinity.

Alinity sees fan PC dedicated to her and is stunned

No, the fan in question doesn’t have posters or a custom mousepad of the Just Chatting star but, instead, has dedicated their PC to her.

That’s right, where some people choose to have RGB displays, this fan instead has multiple gifs of the streamer playing on the front panel of their PC, as well as inside of it too.

Alinity got to see a short clip of it and was left, well, speechless for a moment as she seemed pretty stunned by it, covering her face as the clip played on. “Where do I get this?” she asked as she finally commented on it. “That’s erm… that’s pretty cool!”

The streamer did see the funny side of things a few moments later, calling the whole thing “funny” and then “hilarious” just before she cut off her stream for the night.

The PC appears to be a one-off but, who knows, there might other, even more overly dedicated ones out there somewhere. This is the internet after all.