Alinity shares pet chicken story and its ending is just the worst

Twitch star Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon shared an incredibly disturbing story about a pet chicken she had growing up while on a podcast with fellow streamer 'Mizkif.'

Alinity, who grew up in Columbia before moving to Canada, revealed how she has had traumatic experiences with pets as a child. In addition to her dog killing her bunny, she spoke openly about a pet chicken she had as a youngster, and how her parents treated it.

Alinity explained that she had gone to summer camp, where staff took her to a chicken farm.

According to Mogollon, the kids were given chickens, but her parents were against the idea. Not one to be deterred, she ended up bringing the animal home with her.

“He was super cute and he was little,” Alinity reminisced. Eventually, however, the streamer’s parents claimed the chicken left and “found a family” - something the eight-year-old Mogollon believed.

However, when she was fourteen-years-old, the streamer questioned her parents.

“I was doing my autobiography for school, and I asked my mom, 'What happened to [the chicken], you know?'” she continued. “'Where did he go?' And she’s like, ‘Oh, we cooked him. And you ate him.’”

At this moment in the broadcast, Mizkif’s face turned into an absolutely astonishing look of bewilderment at the reveal - one that we can certainly relate to.

The story’s insane conclusion had both streamers speechless for a few moments as chat went crazy, spamming “Wtf.”

While Alinity understood that her parents didn’t want the chicken, the whole thing upset her greatly.

“Eating it themselves is horrible,” she said. “Feeding it to me? That’s just f***ing evil!”

During the podcast, Alinity also touched on the infamous cat-throwing controversy and insisted that if it were up to her, she would have been banned from Twitch for it.

It seems like while Alinity loves her pets, she’s had issues with them dating back to her time as a child - but even the cat tossing stuff pales in comparison to having your parents feed you your pet chicken.