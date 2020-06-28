Alinity shares perfect response to troll flaming her over “animal abuse”

Alinity Divine is one of Twitch’s most popular and most controversial streamers, so it should be no surprise that she has become absolutely proficient at shutting down haters.

Over 130,000 Twitter followers, 332,000 Instagram followers, and one million-plus Twitch followers—Alinity is big on the internet and that means she’s got fans and haters galore. And on June 27, she shut down a troll publicly flaming her about the “animal abuse” scandal – despite privately praising her.

Advertisement

More animal abuse? — Jâšøñ (@J92967143) June 28, 2020

A Twitter user took a shot at Alinity, insinuating that “more animal abuse” would comprise her plans in response to a “any guesses on what’s gonna happen tomorrow” Tweet.

But the content creator, who was cleared of any animal abuse by the Saskatoon SPCA, was quick to shut them down with a screenshot of an earlier DM.

Advertisement

In the private message, the user reached out to commend Alinity on her streams and “good work.” She thanked them, they said “you’re welcome,” and that seemed to be the end of it – but it seemingly wasn't.

Read more: Alinity responds to backlash after old video goes viral

Many replied to the behavior by saying that the user's true “simp” or ‘clout-chasing’ nature had been exposed. The person then clarified that they initially intended to reply with an “animal abuse” joke in the DM “but chickened out when she actually responded.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Conversely, they explained to someone else that the original planned message insult was scrapped because they “decided to let it rest because it’s old.”

Advertisement

Yes she thought because I was going to reply with something about animal abuse but chickened out when she actually responded — Jâšøñ (@J92967143) June 28, 2020

They changed course again in yet another reply, professing to have ended the DM kindly because they “didn’t want to get blocked.”

Despite her past controversies, Alinity is one of the top female streamers on Twitch, with over 1.1 million followers at the time of writing.