Alinity says her sister thought she was a “drug dealer” when she first started Twitch

Popular Twitch star Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon has revealed her sister thought she was selling drugs when she first started her secretive streaming career.

Alinity is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch with a massive following consisting of millions of fans, but it wasn’t always like that with the Colombian-Canadian keeping her job hidden from her family.

While her OnlyFans career has earned her more than Twitch ever has, when she first began streaming, it was quite profitable for her, and Alinity’s secrecy about her job resulted in some family members raising eyebrows.

During a recent Twitch stream, she revealed how her sister tried to find out what she was doing, even suggesting that she suspected that drugs were involved.

Alinity reveals her sister thought she was selling drugs

Speaking about her “annoying” sister on stream, Alinity claimed that her sibling was doing some “weird” things to try to see what she was up to.

“She had my brother’s young daughter, she would send her over to a bunch of people to ask questions about me,” she said. “I thought it was so dumb. I think that she thought I was a drug dealer.”

According to Mogollon, when she first started streaming on Twitch, she was very “vague” about what she was doing.

“I didn’t know how to tell people about what I did. She could have just asked me!” she exclaimed. “She started asking about what I did and what my friends did. It was just weird.”

Luckily, the streamer still gets along very well with her other siblings, but still wishes her sister had just come to her instead of going behind her back.