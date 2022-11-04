Alinity reveals impact of abuse she got over stream slip-up: “I wanted to die”

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Alinity has opened up about her most difficult time as a streamer, revealing that abuse and harassment she received online made her want to “die”, following an on-stream slip-up.

Alinity’s most ‘controversial’ moment as a streamer came when she ‘threw’ one of her cats. Many criticized it for being too heavy-handed with the animal, although an animal welfare check found that Alinity cared for her pets well.

However, the real cause of the harassment was actually a clip that occurred shortly after this cat controversy. Alinity had a slight wardrobe malfunction during a stream, where she revealed more than she intended, sparking mockery online.

Discussing the incident on the Hatewatchers podcast with DKane, Alinity said: “That’s the one that affected me the most. I got body shamed for it a lot.

“Because it wasn’t like a ‘sexy’ thing, it was very gross. It’s me making a gross face, and my t** is there. And it doesn’t look good. This was like right after the whole cat drama happened, and everyone made fun of it.”

Alinity says that the torrent of harassment and mockery got so bad, that one day she sat in her bathroom weeping uncontrollably: “I wanted to die.”

Since this time, Alinity has become a much less maligned figure on Twitch. While there are still haters, as any big streamer must endure, there are also many who see that Alinity was perhaps overly criticized in previous years.

She also remains one of the most popular streamers on the platform, especially when looking at female streamers only, with over 1.4 million followers, and averaging over 4,000 viewers every stream.