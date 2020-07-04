Alinity promises to "be better" following emotional Twitch stream

Popular streamer Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon vowed to "be better" in a tweet on July 4. This personality saw a wave of support after she emotionally broke down on Twitch days prior after revealing how much online harassment was impacting her.

Alinity is one of the most watched female streamers on Twitch, with over 1.2 million subscribed to her channel. However during her July 2 broadcast, the star broke down after revealing how relentless hate for her past mistakes was taking a toll on her mental health.

After the emotional video went viral, the personality received a wave of support from her peers in the industry – including Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, who apologized for a tweet he made about her earlier in the week. The 32-year old thanked everyone, and promised to make changes.

Alinity vows to "be better"

Alinity's July 2 broadcast was eye-opening for many, as the personality explained just how much hateful comments online had started to overwhelm her. "The s**t you guys say really affects people, okay? You guys have no idea how many times I've wanted to kill myself," she confessed.

The clip quickly went viral, as the emotionally raw moment put a spotlight on the mental health of online personalities – which is often overlooked. Following her statements, the Twitch star saw a wave of support from those within the streaming community.

The 32-year old took to Twitter on July 4 to thank everyone, and vowed to make changes. "The amount of support is incredible, it's impossible to thank everyone so I hope saying it here is good enough. Thank you. I will be better. But this is bigger than me. Please listen to each other."

Her stream also sparked calls for there to be less toxicity in the industry. To set an example, Ninja deleted his June 29 tweet which referenced her past controversies. The Fortnite star apologized and said, "I kept looking back at the tweet and saying I wouldn't have sent that if I wasn't a little tilted. I apologize as well."



The Twitch star's poignant moment happened in the wake of Twitch legend Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein's passing on July 2. Discussion about online bullying and mental health has been brought to the forefront.

Alinity continues to crush it on Twitch, pulling in millions of followers to her channel. The personality consistently gets thousands of viewers a broadcast, making her one of the most watched streamers on the platform.