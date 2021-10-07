Alinity exposes how Twitch leak proves people “shouldn’t stream for the money”

Popular streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon found a silver lining amid the massive Twitch leaks to show that not everyone is cut out for her line of work.

On October 6, a major Twitch leak rocked the internet, exposing the income of the Amazon-owned platform’s top streamers. Twitch is still investigating the breach and is continuing to update users as information becomes available.

While the leak didn’t include sponsorship deals, it still gave users some insight into just how much money the likes of Pokimane, xQc, Hasan, and others earn on the platform.

For some, the opportunity to make millions on Twitch may sound like a glorious opportunity to start streaming. However, according to Alinity, the leak shows why people actually shouldn’t stream for the money.

Alinity explains why you shouldn’t stream for money

“This leak should be proof that you shouldn’t become a streamer for the money, very few people make it,” the 33-year-old Colombian-Canadian streamer said. “I don’t think any of us that started before 2013 said, ‘Wow, I am going to press GO LIVE to be a millionaire,’ and neither should you.”

Mogollon first created her channel in late 2012 and has amassed over 1.4m followers in her time streaming. As such, she’s built up quite an impressive number of fans who support her content. That said, she’s in a very small minority compared to the site overall.

“My math is really bad, so please correct me if I am wrong: Out of 8 million active streamers in Sept 2021, only 6,000 make minimum wage. That is 0.075%,” she noted. “So, let’s say streamers make double what their Twitch earnings are. That means that 7,500 streamers make minimum wage. That STILL doesn’t put them above the top 1% of Twitch.”

So let's say streamers make double what their twitch earnings are.

Alinity reveals how much she makes on YouTube

The numbers don’t just apply for Twitch, either. When asked if streamers would make more or less money on YouTube, the Canadian unveiled how much she makes from posting content on the rival platform.

“I don’t know what YouTube stats are like. But I am guessing they look a lot, if not worse, than Twitch’s,” Alinity said in response to a fan. “I have 100k subscribers on YT, and only make a few thousand a year. Now, YT is better for discoverability to BRING people to Twitch, but not for revenue.”

Alinity only posts around one video a month on YouTube, so her numbers may differ compared to others, but her point remains the same: Making money on Twitch is difficult.

If you’re thinking of streaming after the Twitch leak because you want to make some easy money, you may want to heed Alinity’s warnings and just do it for fun. If it becomes a career for you, then go live the dream – but as she said, it’s a very small number who even make minimum wage.