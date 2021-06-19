Alinity explains controversial Twitch ‘meta’ trends amid Amouranth & Indiefoxx bans

Twitch streamer Alinity has given her thoughts on Twitch metas after Amouranth and Indiefoxx were both banned for their ASMR streams as part of the new meta that’s dividing opinion.

Controversy arose when the hot tub stream phenomenon became hugely popular on Twitch, with users taking advantage of loopholes in Twitch’s guidelines to wear swimsuits on stream.

The mixed opinion surrounding the hugely prevalent content led to Twitch creating an entirely separate category for hot tub streams, adding: “While we have guidelines about sexually suggestive content, being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.”

Now a new meta is rising to the top of the platform, in which people lay down in leggings and lick an ASMR microphone. Many will perform different actions in return for subs and donations.

Two of the biggest participants in the meta, Indiefoxx and Amouranth, were both banned on June 18, which may mark the start of Twitch taking a stance on the controversial streams, just like they did with the hot tub trend.

In a stream with Mizkif and Mitch Jones, popular streamer Alinity gave her own thoughts on the controversial meta.

Mitch asked Alinity, “I wanna understand why the meta keeps shifting from hot tubs, to now it’s like ASMR and yoga pants, like what is this?” looking to get some insight on the baffling new trend from the streamer.

“I think the meta is to try and push sexual behavior as much as you can while pretending like it’s not being sexual,” she said.

They joked that they would do an ASMR volleyball stream at the beach, with Alinity suggesting Mitch and Mizkif should commentate on the game at a separate table so they can put it in Just Chatting.

It’s not yet clear how Twitch plans to address the ASMR streams, but questions continue to raised over its prevalence, with streamers like Summit1g and Asmongold speaking out on the new trend.