Alinity claims copyright strike against PewDiePie was an "accident"

During a July 6 stream with Dr. K, Twitch star Natalia 'Alinity' Mogollon claimed that her copyright strike against YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg happened by mistake. The incident sparked drama between the two back in 2018.

Drama between the two personalities broke out in 2018 when Alinity appeared to issue a copyright strike against PewDiePie's YouTube channel. At the time, she was offended by the Swede's joke about "Twitch thots" and called him out in front of her viewers.

Advertisement

However during her latest broadcast, the 32-year old sat down for a live talk with popular streamer Dr. K. During the emotional conversation in which she opened up about internet hate, she also revealed how the claim against Pewds' video was an "accident."

(Topic starts at 00:52.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V7lU6bFyro

Alinity claims she didn't copyright strike PewDiePie

During her sit down with the Twitch personality, Alinity revealed how much internet hate for her past mistakes has impacted her. The talk came after her breakdown during a stream on July 2 for similar reasons.

Advertisement

During the discussion, the star opened up about her drama between PewDiePie in 2018. "There were compilations of myself... I got up and yelled at my roommate "Oh, can we copystrike PewDiePie?!"... It was just like for show."

The streamer then claimed that "it was just, like, a joke" and that she wasn't being serious. "I was trying to play it up for the stream. But I didn't actually copystrike his video. I didn't do it. It was the company that was working for me, [they] accidentally and coincidentally put a strike on the video."

The Twitch star also explained that the company she used to work with issued a statement 0ver the incident, and stated that it was an employee who made the strike and not her. "But nobody paid attention to that! Everybody is like "she's evil, she's abusing the law!" she exclaimed.

Advertisement

Alinity then revealed that she got a ton of backlash for the situation, and that viewers started to dig through her old content to find any type of mistake she might have made.

Despite past controversy, Alinity has seen a wave of support from the streaming community after she opened up about her mental health. On July 4, she promised to "be better" in the future in a post on social media.

At the time of writing, PewDiePie has yet to respond to her explanation. However, it is likely the Swede will give his thoughts in a future reaction video.