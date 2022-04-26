Alinity asks Elon Musk to buy Twitch and reveal why Dr Disrespect was banned

Twitch star Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon is pleading for Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to buy Twitch next and finally reveal why Dr Disrespect was banned from the platform.

Elon Musk shocked the world on April 25 when it was announced that he had successfully purchased Twitter in a whopping $44 billion dollar buyout, sparking plenty of discussion in the influencer sphere.

One influencer who seemed to approve of Elon’s purchase was Alinity, but not for reasons you might expect. Instead of celebrating the Tesla founder’s newest acquisition, she urged him to move on to the next one.

The OnlyFans model and streamer pulled for Musk to buy Twitch next, seemingly for one reason only: find out why Dr Disrespect was banned.

Alinity wants Elon Musk to purchase Twitch after Twitter buyout

In the Summer of 2020, Twitch banned Dr Disrespect and gave no indication as to why the two-time had been permanently suspended from the platform.

Doc took Twitch to court over the issue and the legal dispute was officially settled on March 10, 2022, but without any information about the case made public, fans were still left in the dark.

With Amazon-owned Twitch unwilling to reveal the reason for the ban, Alinity called for Elon to save the day. “Elon Musk please buy Twitch and tell us why Doc got banned,” she said, tagging the SpaceX founder.

. @elonmusk please buy Twitch and tell us why Doc got banned 🙏 — Alinity (@Alinity) April 26, 2022

It’s unclear if Musk even has Twitch on his radar or if the free speech enthusiast sees Dr Disrespect’s ban as a motive to acquire the site. Regardless, as long as Doc’s ban remains a mystery, streamers will keep demanding answers and want them through any means necessary.

In any case, it will be fun to see what Elon has in store for Twitter and if he has any big plans for the social media juggernaut now that he has control.