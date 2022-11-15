Alinity “afraid” after Netflix contacts her for OnlyFans documentary

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Alinity just revealed that she was contacted by Netflix for a documentary about her OnlyFans career, but she’s afraid of her extended family finding out about it.

Over the last few years, Alinity has grown to be one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch with over 1.5 million followers on the platform.

Alongside streaming, Alinity is also one of the top OnlyFans creators — and makes significantly more money on OF than she does on Twitch.

During a stream on November 15, she revealed that Netflix contacted her about a documentary regarding OnlyFans, but the star quickly mentioned that she’s slightly afraid to do it.

During her stream, Alinity revealed she had something to tell her fans in the future just minutes before finally spilling the beans.

“F**k it chat, I don’t care… I’m gonna tell you guys,” she said. “I’m not going to say the specifics of it but they contacted me to do a Netflix documentary and I’m kind of freaking out. It’s huge, right? Yeah, it’s an OF thing.

She went on to explain that she’s nervous and scared of doing it: “It’s going to be about OnlyFans and I’m like… scared. They wanna show some of my content… if this actually happens it’s f**king huge.

“My immediate family knows, but my extended family doesn’t really know [that I do OnlyFans].”

The Twitch star didn’t share any more details regarding the show, and didn’t explicitly say whether or not she’s going to move forward with it — but we’ll be sure to update you if she shares any more information.