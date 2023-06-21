“Alien Mermaid” goes viral as viewers don’t know what to believe

A clip of an ‘alien mermaid’ in Puerto Rico has been going viral on TikTok as users are a bit unsure as to what it exactly is.

Over the last few years, many TikTokers across the globe have claimed to have had a close encounter with the third kind. In some cases, they’re convinced they’ve witnessed an alien or seen a UFO in their area.

While some of the videos do raise some interesting questions, many of them are just classic internet stuff, really. Grainy videos of fast-moving lights or big pieces of construction make it seem like someone has finally made contact with an alien species and are going to end up at Area 51. They are, totally.

Well, after the recent “alien encounter” in Las Vegas went viral, TikTok has become obsessed with another clip from Puerto Rico. Though, this one is a little different compared to usual.

Puerto Rico ‘alien mermaid’ goes viral on TikTok

The original clip was uploaded to TikTok back on June 19. It’s around three minutes in length and shows a mysterious light under the ocean in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico that sparks interest from the men filming it.

Unlike some of the other UFO clips that have spread on TikTok, there isn’t any fast movement in this. Instead, the light just continues to glow brightly in one area under the water, prompting the sailors to get close to it and investigate further. From there, there is an outline of something in the water.

Naturally, you can’t really see anything too clearly, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from coming up with ideas as to what it might be.

“UFO Alien Mermaid,” said one. “Looks like a mermaid,” another viewer said, going away from the alien claims. “For a split second I thought I saw a body, head and glowing eyes,” added another.

Other viewers believed they had a more logical explanation as to what it could be like divers or a pool of fish. “What you are witnessing is called bioluminescence. It’s not groundbreaking but it’s pretty cool,” replied another.

Despite that, some are still convinced it’s something from another galaxy, but, you know, we’ve not got an alien on camera just yet.