“Alien encounter” goes viral on TikTok after UFO crash, but is it real?

A “alien encounter” in Las Vegas is going viral on social media for allegedly showing a space monster with big eyes.

Aliens and UFOs have been a big topic in recent months. After the whole Chinese spy balloon fiasco, a former intelligence official whistleblower claimed the United States has alien crafts.

With the trend hot on people’s minds, footage from April emerged showing police interacting with a family who claimed to see two “aliens” in their yard after an object fell from the sky.

While part of the footage was edited out, just recently, a new unmodified version has popped up claiming to show an extra-terrestrial hiding in the background.

Alleged alien encounter goes viral on social media

The footage was uploaded to TikTok on an account known as ‘corrymarilyns,’ but the profile has since been deleted.

However, it’s been reposted to several different pages. In the video, the family opens a gate and is immediately startled by something (or someone) in their yard.

After backing off a bit and discussing the situation, the group heads back and films at a forklift that supposedly had “an alien” inside.

While the idea of aliens being among us is cool, so far, nothing is confirmed. Of course, it’s unlikely the government would confirm the existence of aliens to begin with, but thus far, there has been no report indicating that there really was an alien encounter on this night.

In any case, the truth is out there. It may just take a little bit longer until we get it.