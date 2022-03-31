“Alien” Australian beach creature baffles internet as experts try to determine species

The internet has been baffled by a video of a bizarre ‘alien-like’ creature washed up on an Australian beach uploaded by Instagram user Alex Tan, with experts trying to determine what species it actually is.

The internet is full of perplexing content, and users never hesitate to share some of the weird and wonderful things they find in their daily lives to share with their followers.

That was the case for Instagram user Alex Tan, who in March uploaded a video of the remains of a bizarre creature he’d found washed up on Maroochydore Beach in Australia during his morning walk.

Advertisement

“I’ve stumbled across something weird,” he said in the clip. “This is like one of those things you see when people claim they’ve found aliens.”

“Genuinely keen to figure out what creature little buddy is,” he added in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX TAN (@tanalex)

Commenters were baffled by the strange-looking creature that he reportedly found not long after flooding in the area, and quickly started tagging people they thought could help identify the mysterious “alien-like” animal.

“The search for what this “little buddy” continues and has gone international,” Alex wrote on Instagram. “THE PEOPLE NEED ANSWERS. I’m still guessing it’s a possum — my bet of a chicken parmi for any expert that can prove me wrong still stands.”

Advertisement

In the caption of a later video, Alex revealed that expert suggestions had included, “brushtail possum, wallaby,” and a “tree kangaroo,” but so far, it seems that no one can settle on a 100% conclusive answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX TAN (@tanalex)

He has been documenting the investigation into what he affectionately calls “buddy” or “little buddy” on his Instagram page, where he along with followers both new and old have been trying to pool their resources and figure out what exactly the creature is and where it came from.

Alex’s story has blown up in a big way, and now thousands of people across the globe are eagerly awaiting a conclusion.