Alicia Keys stuns fans with amazing Dragon Ball Z Halloween cosplay

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has taken Halloween to the next level with a Dragon Ball Z cosplay of Beerus that looks better fit for a competition than a night of trick-or-treating.

Over the past several decades, being a fan of anime, video gaming, and tabletop has gone from a “nerdy” subculture to mainstream popularity. Actors, musicians, and internet influencers have nothing to fear when sharing their love for animated TV shows like Naruto or Pokemon, and many even pull their love of certain fandoms into their videos and social appearances.

For many, Halloween is the perfect time to truly embrace the quirky appearances of animated characters, with fans all around the world slipping into cosplay instead of Dracula costumes. This has included icons like singer and songwriter Alicia Keys.

Keys is known for her pop music, which gained traction in the 2000s and has since stayed popular among fans. She has also been known to tease her love of Japanese Anime, including decorated phone cases and Naruto music jams.

Alicia Keys reimagines Dragon Ball Z Beerus cosplay

In a recent TikTok video on her official account, Keys beckons the viewer close before pretending to smash the camera. As she pulls her fist back, she transforms from every-day clothing into a powerful recreation of Beerus, God of Destruction from Dragon Ball Z.

In another video shared by fan account Imeverybottom, another video shows Keys strutting through a space in cosplay, twirling to show the full effect of the outfit.

Fans in the comments are delighted, sharing their appreciation for for her work. One says “It’s the goddess of destruction” while another adds “This is the day when many people found out about Alicia’s Power Level.”

Cosplay is a great way to celebrate fandom, and when celebrities get in on the fun it can be a perfect and unique way to connect with fans.