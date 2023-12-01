Airline passenger fined $5 after sexually assaulting man in front of flight attendants

A woman has been detained and fined after allegedly forcibly performing oral sex on a man while on a flight in front of passengers and staff.

A Pobeda Airlines flight was met by police at Vnukovo airport in the Russian capital after a woman sexually assaulted a passenger onboard.

29-year-old Valeria was taking the five-hour flight from Antalya when she allegedly began to forcibly perform oral sex on the man seated next to her.

According to witnesses, the man initially attempted to push her away but Valeria continued to persist until he “stopped resisting.”

“She pulled down his trousers and committed violent acts of a sexual nature,’ Russian outlet Gazeta.ru. reported. “All this happened in front of the flight attendants and other passengers.”

According to reports, no one intervened until after the assault. Flight attendants then moved Valeria and had a male passenger guard her until the plane could land.

Further reports stated Valeria had been “intoxicated”. She allegedly went on to scratch flight crew, smoke an e-cigarette, and attempt to bribe a flight attendant with a $100 note. After the attendant binned the bribe money, Valeria emptied the contents of the trash into the plane to find the money.

Despite her behavior leaving fellow passengers “outraged,” Valeria seemingly doesn’t regret her actions. She told BAZA media, “Everything was fine. I had a good time on the plane. Well, that’s a little more than that.”

Police escorted her off the plane upon landing with passengers cheering as she exited. Valeria has also since claimed she was fined 500 roubles — a little more than $5 USD.