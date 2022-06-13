 Airbnb guest mortified after finding hidden cameras all over Philadelphia house - Dexerto
Airbnb guest mortified after finding hidden cameras all over Philadelphia house

Published: 13/Jun/2022 19:59

by Michael Gwilliam
airbnb guest finds cameras
Twitter/foxytaughtyou

An Airbnb guest is going viral after discovering hidden cameras in the house she booked while in Philadelphia.

Airbnb has become one of the most popular hotel alternatives travelers use when in a new city. Instead of paying a lot of money for hotels, Airbnb lets property owners rent out their homes.

While the service has been a major hit, there has been the occasional horror story with guests sometimes making some grave discoveries after checking in.

On June 12, an Airbnb guest revealed her own traumatic experience at a house in Philadelphia, and her story has gone viral on Twitter.

Airbnb guests finds hidden cameras in shower

According to Twitter user ‘foxytaughtyou,’ the home she checked into in Philadelphia had over ten cameras in the showers and bedrooms, with some even disguised as sprinkler systems.

Photos of the cameras went viral on social media, amassing over 3,000 retweets and 100,000 “likes.”

“We noticed these ‘sprinkler’ CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people,” she revealed in a video. “Luckily it was a girls’ trip so I wasn’t having intercourse… but I was naked and had to change in this room.”

Foxy later revealed that she ended up going to a Philadelphia police station to report the owner and ended up switching houses after altering Airbnb of their discovery.

“We reported this to them and to the police station Friday noon and still have not had an update on this case. We have no idea what footage this owner has and what he is doing with it,” she explained.

Luckily, the listing appears to have since been taken down and the account has been suspended. According to the guest, an investigation is currently ongoing.

So far, neither Airbnb nor Philadelphia police have issued a statement on the situation.

