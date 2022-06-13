Airbnb guest mortified after finding hidden cameras all over Philadelphia house

An Airbnb guest is going viral after discovering hidden cameras in the house she booked while in Philadelphia.

Airbnb has become one of the most popular hotel alternatives travelers use when in a new city. Instead of paying a lot of money for hotels, Airbnb lets property owners rent out their homes.

While the service has been a major hit, there has been the occasional horror story with guests sometimes making some grave discoveries after checking in.

On June 12, an Airbnb guest revealed her own traumatic experience at a house in Philadelphia, and her story has gone viral on Twitter.

BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens. pic.twitter.com/nimx4L6koC — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

Airbnb guests finds hidden cameras in shower

According to Twitter user ‘foxytaughtyou,’ the home she checked into in Philadelphia had over ten cameras in the showers and bedrooms, with some even disguised as sprinkler systems.

Photos of the cameras went viral on social media, amassing over 3,000 retweets and 100,000 “likes.”

“We noticed these ‘sprinkler’ CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people,” she revealed in a video. “Luckily it was a girls’ trip so I wasn’t having intercourse… but I was naked and had to change in this room.”

The air bnb was listed under a business name & we never met the owner. Everytime we tried calling them, even at our arrival they’ll never answer the phone. They only respond through message so we do not know how they look, sound or if it’s a male or female. — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

Foxy later revealed that she ended up going to a Philadelphia police station to report the owner and ended up switching houses after altering Airbnb of their discovery.

“We reported this to them and to the police station Friday noon and still have not had an update on this case. We have no idea what footage this owner has and what he is doing with it,” she explained.

How we discovered hidden cameras in our air bnb…

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS BEING DONE WITH OUR FOOTAGE! I NEED ANSWERS! NO UPDATE FROM AIR BNB OR POLICE STATION!!! pic.twitter.com/X3GKuHuVL6 — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 13, 2022

Luckily, the listing appears to have since been taken down and the account has been suspended. According to the guest, an investigation is currently ongoing.

So far, neither Airbnb nor Philadelphia police have issued a statement on the situation.