AI-powered Twitch streamer smashes Twitch Hype Train world record

AI-driven VTuber, Neurosama, is now a record holder on Twitch. The often unsettling, always outspoken ‘content creator’ cleared the previous all-time biggest Hype Train on the platform.

Not only Twitch streamers often jockeying for position atop their particular category of choice, but the very best are often pushing for a number of world records too. Look no further than Kai Cenat who just reclaimed his record for the most subscribers after VTuber IronMouse briefly took the throne.

Beyond that, you’ve got the most-followed account, the most concurrently viewed channel, and plenty more in between. One such record is for the biggest Hype Train in Twitch history. After expanding the feature in 2023, game developer Jason Thor Hall, best known by the Pirate Software brand, eclipsed all competition to set a world record.

Months later, on April 2, 2024, he shattered his own personal best, raking in over 54,000 Twitch subs and eight million bits on his way to cementing the biggest Hype Train the platform had ever seen. Now, his record has been left in the rearview mirror. An AI-powered streamer just took the top spot.

Neurosama sets new Twitch Hype Train record

Popular coder Vedal occasionally turns heads with his weird and wacky creations, though none have been more popular than Neurosama. Neuro is a completely AI-driven VTuber that streams on Twitch.

Thousands tune in to see how the AI software will react to their comments in chat, and mainly to hear what insane, often disturbing replies it comes up with. While Neuro, appearing on Vedal’s Twitch account, has helped pull in just shy of 700,000 followers, their biggest stream to date just occurred on January 1, 2025.

Starting the new year with a bang, Neuro set a new world record. They carried a Hype Train through all the way to Level 111, clearing Pirate Software’s previous best.

Twitch: vedal987 An AI VTuber is now among the most successful Twitch streamers ever.

Over 16,000 viewers were tuned in as the Hype Train drew to an end, with the overall stream reaching 143,844 subs. This places the account eighth in the all-time rankings.

“Did you have fun today, Neuro?” the AI’s creator, Vedal, asked at the end of the stream, “No heart,” the AI program ominously responded.

Pirate Software vows to reclaim record from Neurosama

Of course, former record holder Pirate Software isn’t going down without a fight. While he may have lost the top spot, he’s eager to strike back with another record attempt of his own in the very near future.

“I cannot stress enough how awesome Vedal and their community are,” the streamer acknowledged, praising their competition. “That being said…”

“On April 1 at 10AM PT, the goblins will return fire.”

Whether he’ll be successful in his endeavors, we’ll just have to wait and see. But for now, Twitch’s Hype Train feature is ruled by an AI-driven superstar.