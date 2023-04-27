AEW star Chris Jericho calls out TikTok for banning his personal account

AEW wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has called out TikTok for banning his personal account, taking to Twitter to inform the platform of the issue as well as asking for them to overturn it and get him verified as soon as possible.

While the WWE has been a juggernaut in the world of sports entertainment, with many well-known stars such as John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and even Dave Bautista all getting their big breakthrough pro wrestling, we’ve seen fierce competition in recent years with the growth of AEW.

As one of the founding figures of this rival brand, Chris Jericho is among the biggest stars going today. However, even with his fame, social media platforms can still be tricky to navigate.

Recently, Jericho has begun dipping his toes into the world of TikTok. Specifically, his presence on the platform has grown considerably, with the entertainer posting videos of wrestling news and comments, music, and other humorous pieces.

But after allegedly trying to get his TikTok account verified, the wrestler took to Twitter to reveal that his account was actually banned instead.

Chris Jericho calls out TikTok for banning his personal TikTok account

“Hey TikTok, so after trying to get verified ….and being turned down …for a month, I just found out my account was banned. This needs to fixed and I need to be verified immediately. Please assist!”

At the time of writing, Jericho nor TikTok are yet to confirm whether or not this confusion has been cleared up and if his account has been reinstated.

Of course, this isn’t the first time TikTok has wrongly banned a TikTok account. Other content creators report issues of the platform banning their account due to a variety of issues including age restrictions, inappropriate content, and other reasoning.

