Adin Ross wants Donald Trump on Kick stream after successful Kim Jong Un broadcast

Kick streamer Adin Ross hopes to get former US President Donald Trump on his stream following his hugely successful broadcast with a King Jong Un impersonator.

Adin Ross is one of the most prominent streamers on Kick, boasting over 720,000 followers on the new broadcasting platform.

Ross is also known for his somewhat controversial content, having sparked debate due to his support for divisive figures like Andrew Tate and rapper Tory Lanez.

However, Ross broke Kick’s viewership record after claiming he wanted to stream with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, inviting an impersonator onto his channel to the tune of 300,000 viewers at its peak and even breaking the site.

Adin Ross wants to stream on Kick with Donald Trump

Now, Ross wants to invite another political leader onto his channel — former US President Donald Trump.

Ross commented during a recent broadcast, claiming that his next big milestone is to host the former President on his stream. He also claimed that UFC Prez Dana White has already talked with him about it, leading fans to believe this crossover could really happen.

“I think the next milestone, chat: Adin x Donald Trump. You know what I’m saying? Dana [White] already told me he wants to figure out something [that] me and him can do together,” the streamer said.

“I would just love for the room to literally just be me, Trump, and Dana White. It would just be my dream f*ckin’ thing.”

Instagram: adinross Adin Ross met Donald Trump earlier in 2023 – and now, he wants to have him on his stream.

This wouldn’t be the first time Adin has expressed a desire to stream with Trump. In fact, Ross teased the same idea back in April of this year, claiming that Dana White had tried to connect the two after they met at UFC 287 earlier that month.

Adin read Dana’s supposed text aloud during a broadcast, in which he claimed he’d try to “bring you in for content with Trump if you’re interested” closer to the election period.

For now, it’s uncertain if we’ll actually see these two on a stream together, given the current legal issues surrounding the former US President — but it wouldn’t be the first time an influencer got to have Trump in their content.

YouTuber group the NELK Boys actually interviewed Trump in April 2023 in a divisive video that was actually removed by YouTube 24 hours after it was uploaded (although it’s back up now), not to mention the time that TikTok star Addison Rae introduced herself to him in a move that sparked a major backlash against her online.