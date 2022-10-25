Adin Ross Twitch stream ends in disaster after leaking his own DMs

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Adin Ross leaked his own DMs during a recent broadcast leading the broadcast in a completely unexpected direction.

Twitch streamers across the platform have gone viral dozens of times by accidentally revealing their private messages.

Often creators on the platform have a momentary lapse of judgment and pull them up unintentionally, unaware they are showing off sometimes extremely private conversations.

While DMs are typically best kept private and not aired out to the public, Adin Ross ended up learning this lesson the hard way when his friend tricked him into leaking his own Discord messages on the broadcast.

Adin Ross reveals DMs on stream

The 22-year-old streamer was live on October 24 when he had an eye-tracker enabled that followed exactly everything he looked at with precision.

After being asked by his friend to show his Discord direct messages with his stream, he made sure that the image followed Twitch’s terms of service before opening up the messages. Little did Adin know that his friend had sent him an image to intentionally fool him.

The picture was of Adin’s sister, Naomi Ross, and Ross’ eyes seem to instantly direct to where they shouldn’t have.

Adin knew that and quickly erupted, “You caught me off guard. You can’t do sh*t like this to me. Chat, you knew what he was doing, bro. Stop!”

Although the image was perfectly in line with Twitch’s ToS, it was certainly not what he expected when he opened it up. Despite the moment being fairly embarrassing for the Twitch star, it certainly was quite hilarious.

The clip went viral instantly, racking up over 115,000 views in under a day since it was posted.