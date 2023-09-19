Adin Ross supports Tory Lanez as Megan Thee Stallion TikTok goes viral

Adin Ross showed his support for rapper Tory Lanez after a TikTok from Megan Thee Stallion went viral online, and his comment is sparking a major debate.

On September 18, American rap star Megan Thee Stallion dropped jaws all across the internet when she showed off her results from the gym on TikTok.

The rapper showcased her slim stomach before throwing it back in a full-on twerk session for the camera as she danced to ‘Ok Kool’ by Yeat.

Article continues after ad

“Before the gym,” Megan captioned her video. “She toned but it still move, don’t panic.” The clip has racked up over 2 million views in two days as commenters continue praising her physique.

Article continues after ad

Even music artist Billie Eilish chimed in, saying in a super-thirsty comment: “Megan, I’m literally free whenever.”

However, despite the staggering amount of fans showing their support for Megan, not everyone had a positive response to the clip. Notably, prominent Kick streamer Adin Ross weighed in on the viral moment with a comment showing support for Tory Lanez.

Article continues after ad

“We don’t care. Free Tory,” the streamer wrote.

Ross’s comment referenced the infamous incident between Tory and Megan, which occurred in 2020 when Tory reportedly shot Megan in the foot after the two artists got into an argument.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Three years later, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three charges: “Assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ross’s comment sparked a firestorm of debate online, with many of Megan’s fans denouncing the streamer’s support for Lanez, while others backed up Adin and expressed similar sentiments.

“I expected this from random trolls on the internet, but not from someone with an influence,” one user commented.

“I think everything is too messy, and it should be cleaned up with a retrial,” another interjected.

“How does this man still have a platform?” another asked. “Tory in jail because he shot somebody, which is exactly where he should be.”

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest debate to have sparked around Adin Ross after the streamer claimed he wanted to stream with Kim Jong Un.