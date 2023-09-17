Adin Ross reveals his prediction of a “rigged” KSI versus Jake Paul boxing match

Adin Ross dropped what he reckons the “script” will be for the ongoing drama between KSI and Jake Paul during his stream with the British YouTuber.

KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury on the hotly-anticipated Prime Card, and Adin Ross hosted the two for a virtual face-to-face on his Kick stream, which involved the content creators flexing on each other and placing bets on who would win.

The Prime Card is set to be one of the biggest influencer boxing matches in history, with Prime co-founders KSI and Logan Paul taking on Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis respectively.

Article continues after ad

However, before Tommy joined the call, Adin and KSI discussed his longstanding beef with Jake Paul, and Adin decided to come out with a hot take on the whole situation.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross reveals he thinks drama between KSI and Jake Paul is fake

During his recent stream, Adin let loose on KSI while they were discussing the best boxers on the influencer scene.

The streamer said: “Can I be honest with you? I think all this sh*t is f*cking rigged. I think you and Jake don’t really have beef, you guys are going to fight, it’s going to be the best biggest fight of all time, then Logan is going to get mad, and Logan and Jake are going to fight, the end.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Then you guys are all cool on an island together sipping some champagne while you’re sitting on millions of dollars. That’s the truth!”

Article continues after ad

Only time will tell if Adin’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Recently, Adin Ross put himself in a fake jail along with Sneako and several other content creators after the Tate brothers told him that he wouldn’t last a day in prison.

For more news and updates on KSI’s upcoming fight with Tommy Fury, check out our in-depth guide to the Prime Card, which will also see Logan Paul face off against Dillon Danis.