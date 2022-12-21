Adin Ross reveals explosive Kanye West phone call that canceled their Twitch stream

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Adin Ross revealed the phone call he had with Kanye West that ultimately ended up canning their planned stream together in early December.

Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent creators. Boasting over 7 million followers, Ross has rubbed elbows with quite a few high-profile names, including the likes of Yung Gravy, Andrew Tate, and more.

Not one to shy away from controversial figures, Ross was also slated to stream with rapper Kanye West in early December despite the music artist’s “hate speech” toward Jewish people.

However, Ross revealed that the stream had been canceled in a December 13 broadcast, saying that he “can’t have my platform be used to spread hate.”

“I can’t have my platform be used to insult people and hurt people and hurt everyone, so I decided not to go through with the stream,” he explained.

Ross appeared on a podcast with DJ Akademiks a week later, where he opened up about a phone call he had with Kanye prior to their planned stream.

Adin Ross tells all about shocking phone call with Kanye West

The streamer claimed that he’d been texting the rapper when he said something that caused the artist to think “he probably thought I was an enemy.”

“He called me up, and he basically just said like, ‘You Jews aren’t going to tell me what I can and can’t say,'” Ross claimed. “‘We cool?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, Ye, we cool.’ He just said, ‘I don’t want you to be my enemy,’ and then that was it.”

Ross claims that he hasn’t heard from Kanye since their purported phone call, but claims that he was not “silenced” by Twitch or any other person or platform, but decided to cancel their stream of his own volition.

Since then, Ross has been hamming it up with Andrew Tate, most recently pranking the controversial commentator by cosplaying as him.