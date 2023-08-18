Adin Ross promises to “counter-sue” after Charleston White threatened his sister

Kick streamer Adin Ross has addressed claims made by comedian Charleston White that he owes him $2000 dollars, to which Adin has responded saying he will take legal action against the YouTuber for threatening to rape his sister.

Streamer Adin Ross’s live streams have often been surrounded by drama, and this has been no different since his change to streaming on Kick following his permanent ban from Twitch. Kick’s CEO has even admitted publicly that he is a “brand risk” to the platform due to his controversial antics and opinions.

Article continues after ad

The Kick star has been constantly coming under fire, most notably for sharing sexual content with his viewers, going on a “transphobic rant” and even asking fans to perform violent acts for money.

Article continues after ad

Adin was originally on good terms with another controversial figure by the name of Charleston White, an American comedian and YouTuber known for his provocative yet humorous online content.

On August 9, the two streamed IRL from Las Vegas as they seemingly enjoyed each other’s company, with only a few notable exceptions including Adin breaking up a potential fight between streamer IZIPrime and Charleston.

Article continues after ad

However, in the days following, Charleston has since called out the streamer through profanity-filled rants across various social platforms, as he believes the Kick star did not pay him $2000 dollars that he is owed.

Charleston White breaks down while live on Instagram claiming he has not received the payment for his Las Vegas stream with Adin Ross

White has faced significant backlash after he streamed live targeting Adin and his Jewish heritage through anti-Semitic comments, such as praising Hitler and the Genocide.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross responds to Charleston’s threats saying “You’re going to get counter-sued”

Following an interview, Charleston has further spoken on their meeting in Las Vegas: “I’m thinking I’m coming for a streaming deal. Only to have the police called on me.”

Article continues after ad

He went on to reference that he had found a similar case and could be paid a lot of money from the events: “I went and looked up the most recent lawsuit. Somebody won almost $2 million for the police being called on them.” Later stating that he’s spoken to an attorney and plans to take legal action.

Adin found a series of tweets showing multiple clips of Charleston White and his comments while live streaming.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He initially laughed off the clips jokingly before going on to state that he as well will take legal action for other threats he believes Charleston has made. “You’re going to get counter-sued for leaking my number and threatening to rape my sister with a knife and a taser”, he said.

The two’s relationship has only worsened, with no signs showing of the ordeal being peacefully recovered, especially due to the serious claims being made about each other.

Article continues after ad

White has not yet responded to Adin’s threats of a counter-lawsuit at the time of writing.