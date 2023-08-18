Adin Ross mocked for “sh*t” Sean O’Malley & Aljamain Sterling UFC 292 interview

Adin Ross’ manager was disappointed after Adin left UFC fighters speechless at his questions – “[Sean O’Malley] didn’t even know what to say.“

Adin Ross teamed up with UFC to promote their upcoming UFC 292 main event. During the interview, Adin Ross chatted with host Sean O’Malley and current Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling about their careers in the UFC.

Fans of UFC are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated UFC Bantamweight championship fight, which is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

Fans wondered how the rainbow-haired striking specialist Sean and wrestling-dominant champ Aljo would match up, and hoped sparks would fly in between the two in the Adin Ross Interview.

‘You can’t let Adin Ross interview [UFC] fighters again’

Adin Ross’ light-hearted and carefree attitude on streams wasn’t received well in his interview with the UFC fighters. Fans hoped that Adin would be able to bring the typically serious fighters out of their shell. But fans were not happy with the result of the interview as one person complained, “you can’t let Adin Ross interview [UFC] fighters again.”

This post sums up how the interview went as Adin asks the fighters ‘Umm, so uh, who do you guys think is going to win the fight”, which caused both fighters to start laughing.

Youtuber N3ON called Adin up to let him know his thoughts: “It was the worst interview I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The majority of people on Twitter agreed with N3ON. One fan begged them to “keep Adin away from anything UFC-related”, and others called it “so f**king corny.”

But the viewer response wasn’t completely negative. Some people enjoyed the change-up from the UFC’s normal interviews, saying “this was hilarious!” Here is an example of a highlight of the stream as Adin Ross surprised the fighter by taking his shirt off and got the fighters to rate his physique.

If you’re eager to see how the fight could play out, you can play as the two fighters Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling in UFC’s latest game UFC 4.

Conor McGregor garnered attention lately when he publicly challenged KSI in front of a large audience, despite his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler.