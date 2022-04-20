Adin Ross just got banned on Twitch

Streaming star Adin Ross was just hit with his fifth Twitch ban, leaving fans concerned and confused as they await a statement from the influencer.

Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s top streamers and has built up a huge community on his channel.

Best known for streaming games like GTA and NBA 2K, ross has amassed a fanbase of over 4 million followers on the purple streaming platform – but he’s just copped a ban from the site for reasons as-yet unknown.

On April 20, it was revealed that Ross had received his fifth Twitch ban. The star has yet to comment on the suspension at the time of writing, leaving his fans asking one question: Why?

Ross’s previous Twitch bans have been due to such reasons as allegedly reading his Twitch chat while driving during an IRL stream and when one of his guests used a homophobic slur.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more information on this developing story…