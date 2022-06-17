Adin Ross defends xQc amid gambling drama with Hasan

Twitch streamer Adin Ross is defending xQc’s gambling streams after Hasan slammed The Juicer for promoting gambling to teenage viewers.

Over the last few weeks, xQc has been participating in gambling during his streams, leading him to lose over two million dollars while receiving tons of backlash about his content.

xQc created a ‘streamer tier list’ on June 15, prompting even more backlash from Hasan who slammed the creator for “promoting gambling to teenagers.”

Now Adin Ross has joined the conversation, defending xQc during a recent Twitch stream after reading the backlash from Hasan.

Adin Ross defends xQc gambling streams

On June 16, Adin Ross reacted to the backlash xQc received from Hasan during his stream.

Adin explained: “I’ve had convos with Hasan, I f**k with Hasan bro… but this is bad. But y’all gotta quit with the ‘promoting gambling to teenagers.’ Gotta stop with that shit bro.”

A viewer then mentioned to Adin that he is one of the creators that promote gambling to teenage viewers.

“Imma keep it a buck with you. The NBA does it. Cancel the NBA then, it’s wack. Gambling is everywhere,” he explained. “If you were offered a million-dollar contract, you would do it too.

“What did I have set up every single 2k stream? Wagers. I’ve been gambling my entire f**king career. I love gambling. Why the f**k would I not take a deal?”

In March 2022, DM’s were leaked by Adin that showed the creator getting paid nearly 100k for his Stake gambling streams — weekly.

