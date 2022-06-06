Adin Ross confirms comeback stream on Twitch after lengthy ban

Streaming star Adin Ross has confirmed when he’ll be making his return to Twitch after recently being hit with a lengthy ban from the platform.

Over the last year or so, Adin Ross has gone from a fledgling NBA 2K streamer to one of the most popular broadcasters on Twitch. Though, plenty of controversies have followed in his wake.

Most recently, on April 20, the 21-year-old streamer was hit with an ‘indefinite’ ban from the livestreaming platform for the alleged use of “hateful slurs, hate symbols, or hate group emblems without context or in a harmful manner.” Though, he claimed that he wasn’t sure why that was the reason.

After nearly six weeks, that ban was lifted by Twitch on June 4, allowing Adin to make his long-awaited return – which he didn’t waste any time in teasing fans about. Now, though, he’ll finally be making said return.

When will Adin Ross return to Twitch?

On June 4, the streamer dropped a teaser video for his return, pretty much confirming that he’d be returning to Twitch for some of his signature gambling streams.

At the end of the video, Ross revealed that his first stream back on Twitch would come on June 6 at 8 pm EDT/5 pm PDT/1 am BST.

His Twitch channel has since updated to confirm that return, with his stream title now reading: “LIVE 6/6 8 PM EST.”

As noted, it seems pretty likely that Adin will return to Twitch with a gambling stream, but he’ll probably have some special guests as well – just as he usually does.

After that, well, he’ll probably return to his usual Just Chatting broadcasts, interacting with chat and the people around him while reacting to videos and music.