Adin Ross called out for allegedly forcing women to abort his children

In a heated discussion on his Kick stream, Adin Ross got called out by his friend Cuffem for allegedly forcing two women to get abortions and terminate their pregnancies.

In his transition from Twitch to Kick, Adin Ross has become one of the biggest and most controversial livestreamers on the internet.

Since his move to Kick, he’s been encouraging other streamers to come to the platform with him and claimed that big names like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed declined an exclusivity deal and the big paycheck that would have come along with it.

In the latest bit of on-stream drama, Cuffem claimed that Adin Ross forced two women to get abortions. One accusation exploded into an argument between the two streamers.

Cuffem claims Adin Ross forced women to get abortions

Adin and Cuffem were arguing with each other throughout his stream, leading to Adin Ross eventually getting called out for forcing two women to get abortions and terminate their pregnancies.

Cuffem came at Ross, calling him a “baby killer” while playing Among Us as tensions built to a boiling point.

Eventually, Cuffem laid into the streamer after around an hour of them hurling insults back and forth.

Cuffem went from calm accusations to blowing up on Adin Ross, tossing out expletives left and right. “Shut the f**k up! I’m tired of your s***, n****! You aborted two babies! You’re a baby murderer, you dumb jew! You’re a baby murderer! You can’t run from this s***, you’re going to hell for that s***!

Ross responded in kind by threatening to ‘swat’ his friend, saying that Cuffem has “a pound of weed under his desk” and called him a “thug”.

Adin Ross has yet to address these accusations further and shut down any mention of the situation while on stream. The only response he’s given at the time of writing is outright denial.