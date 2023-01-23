Adin Ross apologizes to Twitch fans after drinking alcohol

Twitch star Adin Ross issued a heartfelt apology to his fans after drinking alcohol, despite making plans to stay sober.

Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers, boasting over 7.2 million fans on the purple streaming platform.

Lately, Ross has committed to a sober lifestyle, swearing off alcohol and even going celibate. This isn’t the first time he’s done something similar; back in 2019, the streamer also swore off smoking marijuana.

However, Ross “fumbled” this promise to himself in January 2023, saying he imbibed alcohol over the weekend of January 21.

Adin Ross uploads apology video after drinking

In response, he uploaded a heartfelt apology video late on January 22, where he claimed that alcohol was “literally straight from the devil” and said he gave into “temptation.”

“I’m not the type to, like I told you guys, cover it up and basically be like, ‘Oh no, I didn’t do that,'” he explained. “Like no, bro, I really messed up last night and I did it. So I’m letting y’all know right now, I’m sorry, for everyone that I let down.”

“Woke up with a raging headache and horrible thoughts, and just a gloominess and sadness, bro,” he continued. “I was just so sad.”

Ross also posted about his recent drinking on his secondary Twitter account, where he made similar statements regarding his wish to swear off alcohol.

“So I drank twice in a row and woke up sad and drained,” he wrote in one post. “Alcohol is the devil’s work. And I’m glad I can finally realize this.”

“I really feel guilty asf,” he added in another tweet. “Sh*t not cool from my part, God is def looking at me in disappointment. Going to gym I’ll tweet when I’m out. I need to suffer today.”

Thus far, it looks like Adin’s fanbase has been supportive of his honesty, with many commenters offering encouragement and sharing their own experiences.

Ross isn’t the only one making big changes for 2023; Twitch streamer Mizkif is also getting back into fitness, even making plans to open up his own gym with fellow broadcaster Knut very soon.