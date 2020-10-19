 Adept roasts viewers after chat trolls xQc for $1,200 shirt - Dexerto
Adept roasts viewers after chat trolls xQc for $1,200 shirt

Published: 19/Oct/2020 21:56

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc and Adept streamers
Instagram/adeptthebest

xQc

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s impromptu purchase of a $1,200 shirt resulted in some trolls by his chat, prompting his roommate Adept to step in.

During an October 18 broadcast, the French Canadian was looking at shirts and had his eyes set on a Versace jungle print retailing for over $1,000 Canadian.

After being egged on by chat, the streamer bought the shirt and proceeded to show it to Adept.

“They made me buy something,” the former Overwatch pro laughed.

A $1,200 versace shirt
Versace
The shirt set xQc back $1,200.

“Versace, Felix?! I thought it was just an Amazon shirt or something!” she exclaimed in response.

After a bit of a back and forth about the shirt’s insane price tag, Adapt seemed more annoyed at the fact that xQc didn’t buy one for her as well.

“You like it, though?” he asked.

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” she agreed and went on to suggest the streamer buy some jewelry to go with it.

While Adept seemed in favor of the expensive shirt, his chat had some issues with it, believing that Felix had “changed” as a result.

“Sammy, listen. Chat is going to say ‘I changed’ now and whatnot,” xQc explained, prompting Adept to fire back with a brutal roast towards both xQc and some members of his chat.

“Yeah, he changed his f**king shirt for the first time in three years,” she remarked, taking a jab at the popular Twitch star before turning her attention to his viewers. “Shut up, b**ch! Stop talking about it.”

The clip of the burn quickly started to spread like wildfire, amassing over 50,000 views in under a day.

It just goes to show that Adept isn’t afraid to mince words to defend xQc even it means taking a jab at him to put his viewers on blast.

Bryce Hall slams “fake influencers” for partying despite restrictions

Published: 19/Oct/2020 20:53

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall speaks to the camera wearing an orange hoodie and black baseball cap.
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall is calling out “fake influencers” for partying in spite of social distancing restrictions, just a month after claiming he’s quitting his own partying ways until LA city ordinances are lifted.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “party animal” of the TikTok world, notoriously being charged by the City of Los Angeles for throwing two house parties despite the area’s social distancing ordinances.

Faced with a $2,000 fine and potential jail time, Hall later took to his YouTube channel to state that he his no longer throwing huge parties until it’s safe — but it doesn’t look like his fellow influencers are taking the hint.

Since Hall’s video was released, a number of social media stars have faced criticism for partying, including the likes of Nikita Dragun, Charli D’Amelio and rapper/Instagram star Zach Clayton, who Hall called out for his partying habits in a pointed Tweet.

“I have a theory that the influencers who continue going to parties every night don’t own a brain,” Clayton said of the influencer-partying phenomenon. “Correct me if I’m wrong, though.”

It seems that Hall felt Clayton was being a bit of a hypocrite, as he shot back by calling him a “fake influencer,” claiming that Clayton publicly decries large gatherings but attends them himself in spite of his words of warning.

“Practice what you preach and try not to be fake,” Hall shot back. “Let’s remember you attended my birthday party.”

“See, the difference here is I can get called out for attending a party, learn form my mistakes, then actually follow through when I say I won’t go out anymore,” Clayton replied. “I haven’t been to a party since then.”

Bryce wasn’t convinced by Clayton’s response, though, and accused him of attending “large gatherings every day not following [redacted] guidelines” — a statement that Clayton seemed to brush off.

This is far from the first time Hall has taken shots at other influencers for partying, by far; he made similar claims in an interview with Entertainment Tonight two weeks ago, calling other influencers “liars” for going to parties but promoting social distancing on social media.

No matter how you spin it, it looks like Hall has learned his lesson and is attempting to curb the current health crisis by calling out other stars — but it doesn’t look like it’s working all too well.