Adept roasts viewers after chat trolls xQc for $1,200 shirt - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s impromptu purchase of a $1,200 shirt resulted in some trolls by his chat, prompting his roommate Adept to step in.

During an October 18 broadcast, the French Canadian was looking at shirts and had his eyes set on a Versace jungle print retailing for over $1,000 Canadian.

Advertisement

After being egged on by chat, the streamer bought the shirt and proceeded to show it to Adept.

“They made me buy something,” the former Overwatch pro laughed.

Advertisement

“Versace, Felix?! I thought it was just an Amazon shirt or something!” she exclaimed in response.

After a bit of a back and forth about the shirt’s insane price tag, Adapt seemed more annoyed at the fact that xQc didn’t buy one for her as well.

“You like it, though?” he asked.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” she agreed and went on to suggest the streamer buy some jewelry to go with it.

While Adept seemed in favor of the expensive shirt, his chat had some issues with it, believing that Felix had “changed” as a result.

“Sammy, listen. Chat is going to say ‘I changed’ now and whatnot,” xQc explained, prompting Adept to fire back with a brutal roast towards both xQc and some members of his chat.

Advertisement

“Yeah, he changed his f**king shirt for the first time in three years,” she remarked, taking a jab at the popular Twitch star before turning her attention to his viewers. “Shut up, b**ch! Stop talking about it.”

The clip of the burn quickly started to spread like wildfire, amassing over 50,000 views in under a day.

Advertisement

It just goes to show that Adept isn’t afraid to mince words to defend xQc even it means taking a jab at him to put his viewers on blast.