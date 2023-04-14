Adele says hi to Kai Cenat in Twitch stream with Rich Paul

Twitch star Kai Cenat got the surprise of a lifetime after famous singer Adele greeted him during a live stream he did with her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most prominent broadcasters. Boasting nearly 5 million followers on the site, he broke both Ninja’s and Ludwig’s subscriber records with his highly-acclaimed subathon in February.

That’s not all; he also took home Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards, cementing his status as one of the Twitch GOATS… but his rise to fame is far from over.

Throughout his explosive career as an internet superstar, Kai has rubbed elbows with a fair few famous figures, including (but not limited to) Blueface, Lil Baby, and even received a shoutout from none other than Drake on Instagram.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat broke his own viewership record thanks to his stream with Lil Baby in October 2022.

The latest famous face to grace his livestream was none other than Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, which manages sports royalty like LeBron James, Trae Young, and more.

Paul isn’t just known for his work in pro sports, though; he’s also engaged to famous singer/songwriter Adele, creator of such hits as ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling in the Deep.’

Kai got the chance to speak with Paul during a recent broadcast — but little did he know that he’d get to say hi to Adele, as well.

Kai Cenat meets Adele during Rich Paul Twitch stream

During their conversation, Paul received a FaceTime call from Adele. Kai was instantly on alert, blurting out a shocked, “Oh,” after he realized who was on the other end of the line.

“Hey baby,” Adele said through the phone speakers.

“I’m streaming, I’ll call you right back,” Paul answered.

“Oh my god,” Adele replied, seemingly embarrassed by accidentally phoning him during a broadcast. “Who are you streaming [with]?”

“I’m streaming with my guy Kai,” Paul replied.

“Hi Adele!” Kai said, excitedly waving his hand.

“Alright I’ll call you — hi, darling!” Adele said in response.

“Oh, snap!” Kai exclaimed after Paul hung up the call. He couldn’t help himself from giving a ‘Hello,’ either, jokingly referencing Adele’s famous song of the same name.

This is just the latest celebrity encounter Kai has experienced after finally meeting his long-time crush, SZA, at one of her concerts in Los Angeles.