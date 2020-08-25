Addison Rae's WAP challenge TikTok has made crazy money already

TikTok star Addison Rae apparently made a nice chunk of change off her recent WAP video which has also become one of her most popular uploads.

Just like most songs that hit the chart and have a dance of some kind attached to it, TikTokers both big and small have been trying to recreate the captivating WAP dance.

Addison Rae, who has over 56 million followers on the video platform, shared one of the best recreations of the dance herself – leading to her upload getting over 100 million views within two days of it being live.

As a result, it seems like she’s not only picked up a whole host of new followers from the TikTok, but also a nice chunk of change to add to her growing bank account.

According to TikToker dlitztv, the social media platform now pays creators around 0.02/0.03 cents per 1000 views they get on an upload, meaning that some of the biggest creators can really cash in on their popularity.

At the time of dlitztv uploading his TikTok, Addison’s WAP dance had just a touch over 107 million views, meaning she’d made over $3210 off the number of views alone.

This fee, which might not make anyone jump out of their chair, just adds to any other money she makes through advertisers latching on to her popularity and sponsoring TikToks as well as other social media posts.

Back in early August, it was reported by Forbes that Rae made over $5 million in pre-taxed income in 2019. The figure might have been surprising to some fans given that, when it comes to TikTok, she still lags behind Charli D’Amelio in terms of followers.

The $3210 might seem like a small figure compared to that reported $5 million, but at the end of the day, it all adds up. Even though Addison's mom outshined her with her take on the dance, she's only made around half of the $3200 – so the youngster has got bragging rights there.