Addison Rae's mom shuts down Bryce Hall dating rumors

As speculation was starting to spread about TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall getting back together, Addison's mother Sheri has doused the flames and shut down the rumors.

Addison and Bryce were previously an item, but ever since their respective careers as social media influencers have taken off, the pair have been seen together less and less.

There was never a formal end to the relationship though, leaving the door wide open for speculation to continue about the couple, and whether they were still close.

Advertisement

TikTok is its own social media bubble, and fans constantly theorize about which stars may or may not be dating. As one of the biggest names on the whole platform, Rae has been linked with countless TikTokkers.

As for Bryce though, it looks like that 'ship' has sailed, at least according to Addison's mom, Sheri Easterling.

Advertisement

After a fan commented on a TikTok wishing the best for the couple and saying they were "so happy together", Sheri was quick to respond, stating "they are not together."

While it's unclear what Addison's feelings towards Bryce are, we know for sure that he still has feelings for her. In an Instagram Live, he even said she was the best girl he'd been with.

But, Hall has other problems to deal with at the moment. On May 26, it was reported that he was arrested along with Jaden Hossler, as the pair were on a road trip in Texas.

Advertisement

The pair were arrested for alleged drug possession and posted bail later that day. They both Tweeted, indicating they had been released, before deleting their tweets.

Addison meanwhile continues to blow up on all forms of social media, fulfilling her role as the next big internet star. She's now reached over 40 million followers, soon set to become the second most followed creator, behind Charli D'Amelio.

She might not have much time at the moment for relationships, especially considering she's currently quarantining with her family, but it's certainly not impossible. We'll just have to wait and see.