Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez mocked as TikTok slumps after Yung Gravy beef

Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, has found himself on the receiving end of some brutal TikTok comments as the interactions on his posts have fallen away.

The rise of TikTok has brought about a whole host of new internet stars. Some have transcended the video-sharing platform, while others have stayed with it and not made the leap into the mainstream.

In the case of Addison Rae, she’s become a megastar off the back of her TikTok success, but her parents have also gotten involved. Her dad, Monty Lopez, has built up a massive following of his own, amassing over 5 million followers on the app.

Some breakup drama has helped that growth, as Lopez has routinely made posts about his ex-wife Sheri Easterling and started beefing with rapper Yung Gravy. Though, his popularity on TikTok seems to be waning just a little bit as that’s slowed down.

Monty Lopez TikTok views & replies crash after break-up drama

As noted, Lopez over 5.3 million followers on TikTok, but ever since the end of October, the interactions on his posts have been falling away.

As of writing on November 3rd, he hasn’t gotten over 100k views on a video since November 1st, and has posted seven times in that period. Those other six videos have also struggled to crack the 1000 like barrier too, and some fans have noticed.

“Bros got 5 million followers and 100 likes,” said one. “Nah bros fame going down too fast. Your fault dude,” added another. “You fell off Monty and please stop doing these and get your life together,” commented another.

However, Lopez doesn’t seem to be taking the drop-off badly. He’s constantly joked back at jibes about his declining popularity with laughing emojis and roasts of his own.

There’s no telling if he’ll get back to the numbers that his posts were producing previously, but it only takes one viral post to get you back in the spotlight on TikTok.