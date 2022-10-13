Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez admits he’s missing ex Sheri on TikTok

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, has taken to TikTok to admit that he’s missing her mother, Sheri Easterling.

The family has found itself in the middle of a very public fallout in recent months, with daughter Addison avoiding questions about the drama since it kicked off.

In short, the parents split up and in going their separate ways, have made headlines by both being spotted with other potential romantic suitors.

During that time, a number of other celebrities and influencers – from rapper Yung Gravy to content creator Tana Mongeau – were targeted by Monty in a series of TikTok posts.

Monty Lopez admits he’s missing Sheri Easterling

On October 13, though, Lopez admitted that he is missing his ex-partner.

Using a filter that reveals a percentage answer for a question, he was asked: “How much do you miss your ex?” After a few seconds, it hit 90%.

His caption said: “Life has been stressful! I know, so easy on the hate comments,” which didn’t give much away about whether he agreed with the percentage or not.

However, his replies shed some light on the situation.

After being asked if he “really misses her,” he posted a love-themed emoji back to one user, and said to another: “Working on myself.”

Sheri Easterling on Twitter

Around the same time that Monty posted that to TikTok, his ex-partner tweeted: “Antagonizing someone is a special kind of evil.”

It is unclear if the comments are connected to Monty at the time of writing. In another TikTok, he did say: “Don’t call to apologize! I told you to publicly apologize!” The recipient of that message is also unknown.

Whether or not these will be steps in the right direction to ease family tensions remains to be seen. Back on September 16, Sheri shut down any chance of reconciling with Monty Lopez after he was spotted with another girl.