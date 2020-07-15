Addison Rae under fire for lipsyncing "lesbian anthem" on Tiktok

TIkTok star Addison Rae has come under fire for lipsyncing a “lesbian anthem” in one of her latest posts, with numerous fans calling her out for appropriating LGBT culture.

Addison Rae has been put under the microscope over the last few weeks. First, she vanish off social media entirely, which left fans concerned for her safety.

The star, who has 50 million followers on TikTok alone, returned after a few days break. She apologized for promoting ‘All Lives Matter’ four years ago, as well as sharing a video that called the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement a “cult.”

However, she hasn’t been able to escape scrutiny for long since returning. Among a slew of rumors about a possible pregnancy, as well as speculation on her new project, she’s come under fire for using a specific song on TikTok.

In a July 14 video posted on her second account, ‘just_addison_xd’, Rae lipsynced to an unreleased song by American rapper ‘PPCOCAINE’, reportedly titled “For That Cash.”

The song has been widely used on TikTok since popping up a week ago. However, some people have questioned her using the song, saying she’s ‘appropriating’ LGBT culture by doing so.

“We can’t have one thing,” one user commented on the video. Others questioned whether Addison knew the meaning of the song, which talks about lesbian relationships.

Some fans even treated this as a “coming out” party for Rae, potentially suggesting that Rae using the song was a sign of her coming to terms with her sexuality.

It’s not the only upload Rae has been criticized for in recent times. Late in June, she was called out for a “racist” Instagram live stream where Rae reportedly whispered to Kio Cyr, asking him to “say the n-word.”

The clip has reached 6.6 million views at the time of publishing. Rae is yet to comment on the backlash.