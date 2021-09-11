Addison Rae under fire after TV host compares her to Britney Spears

Addison Rae is slowly climbing the stairway to A-List fame after making the jump from TikToker to movie star — but her new title isn’t sitting well with critics, especially amid comparisons to Britney Spears.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 84 million followers on the platform, she’s also launched a budding music career and has even starred in a Netflix film.

‘He’s All That,’ a modern-day remake of the 90’s classic ‘She’s All That,’ was met with mixed reviews… mostly due to Addison’s part in the movie’s leading role. However, it doesn’t look like she’s letting the criticism bring her down, and even admitted that her status as a social media star might be hard for some viewers to get over.

Advertisement

That being said, critics certainly aren’t happy with her status as a TikToker-turned-movie star — and this criticism only leapt further after TV Host Andy Cohen compared her to Britney Spears during an interview.

Addison Rae talks Britney Spears on late night television

During the segment, Addison was candid in her support of Spears during the pop star’s ongoing legal battle over her conservatorship, and expressed a great admiration for her with hopes to meet her one day.

Unfortunately, it looks like Addison’s comments are being overshadowed by Cohen’s comparison of her to Spears, with many commenters lashing out at the TikToker online.

Critics aren’t happy with the Britney Spears comparison

“There is no comparison to a legend in the music industry to this… person,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“Who in their right mind compared this girl to Britney Spears?” another chimed in. “The amount of accolades Britney has accumulated over the years being compared to a TikToker? The disrespect of it all.”

This isn’t the first time Spears and Rae have made headlines together, despite never having met; in April, Rae notably compared herself to spears, stating in an interview with Bustle that she understood what it’s like to have an “overwhelming life” that is constantly picked apart by both fans and the media when the subject of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary was brought up.

Advertisement

People didn’t take that too well, either, and it looks like the issue is cropping up yet again in wake of her stint on the televised talk show several months later.