Addison Rae’s attempt to ratio Twitter completely fails thanks to TommyInnit & Tubbo

TikTok star Addison Rae tried to ‘ratio’ her Twitter followers with a simple tweet, but within minutes several Minecraft YouTubers were on the scene to take the lead.

In recent years ‘ratio-ing’ has become a hugely popular phenomenon online. To ‘ratio’ someone usually means to get more likes on a post than somebody else, and people regularly battle it out to see who can get more engagement.

It has been particularly popular among online creators with large followings. MrBeast managed to send Twitter into chaos in 2020 when he started a competition to see who could ratio his tweet the hardest, and it ended up being a fierce battle between BTS fans and YouTuber Corpse Husband.

But, some of the most impressive Twitter numbers come from the Minecraft community, where popular creators can rack up up a ridiculous amount of likes within only a few minutes of posting.

That’s exactly what happened when TikTok star Addison Rae decided to casually tweet simply the word, ‘ratio.’

Ratio — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) September 19, 2021

While in normal circumstances the influencer would have no doubt had the most likes in the whole thread thanks to her large following, this time it didn’t take long for some popular Minecraft YouTubers to find the tweet and send their own replies.

Addison’s original tweet has just over 20,000 likes at the time of writing, but Tubbo quickly swooped in only a few minutes later, and now has over 80,000 likes.

hahahaha — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) September 19, 2021

And all it took was for fellow YouTuber TommyInnit to reply to Tubbo’s message with a simple ‘hahaha’ which earned him over 30,000 likes.

Even Karl Jacobs made an appearance and scored over 40,000 likes with his own reply to Tubbo’s tweet.

Tubward — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) September 19, 2021

This isn’t even the first time Addison has interacted with the Minecraft community. Popular YouTuber Dream previously sent the star his merch, and at one point she was even revealed to be in the Discord chat for the popular Dream SMP.