Addison Rae stuns David Dobrik with how much money TikTok stars make

TikTok has been on the rise throughout 2020 but even YouTube star David Dobrik was shocked to hear from Addison Rae just how much money stars are actually making on the newest social media platform.

Addison is the TikTok's second biggest personality. With over 45 million users following her, each of her videos rakes up tens of millions of views without fail. It’s safe to assume she knows the upper-limits of what’s possible on the platform.

Rae recently sat down with YouTube star David Dobrik to reveal just how much money can actually be made from all of these views.

“What is the most somebody on the app has gotten paid for one TikTok?” Dobrik asked. While he would be well aware of how much the top YouTube celebrities make for a branded video, he was taken aback by Rae’s response.

“That I’m aware of… $90,000,” she said. This deal was not for her own account, she explained, but for another star that she knows on the platform.

Breaking down just how revenue comes through, they explained how it’s purely branded content that grows their income. “People think that these TikTokers get paid per post,” Dobrik addressed. In reality, unbranded content often goes without pay.

What that means is, if you see a TikToker uploading fifteen videos a day, that doesn't specifically mean they’re making $90,000 with every one of their uploads. Strictly branded content is how that kind of money is made.

Turning the tables, Rae posed the same question to the YouTube star and host of the podcast. “What’s the most you’ve seen someone getting paid on YouTube?”

“For a 30-second plug... it’s like $500,000 for an integration on YouTube,” he responded, proving TikTok does still have a way to go to touch the big platforms.

The relevant section begins at the 14:00 mark of podcast.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these price points are for the upper echelon of content creators. Even some TikTok stars with ten million followers might not be closing $90,000 deals for singular branded video.

If you’re curious as to who the most-followed personalities are on the platform - those who might be able to make a similar amount of money per branded video - here’s our list of the Top 20 accounts on TikTok.