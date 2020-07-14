Addison Rae sparks speculation about new project on TikTok

TikTok star Addison Rae has got fans speculating about her upcoming project after she dropped a small teaser video on social media.

As TikTok has taken over social media and given way to brand new stars and influencers, Addison Rae has ascended towards the top of the list of most popular TikTokkers. The 19 -year-old has got over 50 million followers on TikTok, with a further 22.9 million on Instagram and close to three million subscribers on YouTube.

Fans have been trying to get crumbs about her future plans after it was speculated that she’d left the Hype House. Her relationship with Bryce Hall is constantly under the microscope as well.

Her newest TikTok, though, has sparked speculation about a project that she has coming down the line, but will it really be as big and game-changing as some fans assume? Well, possibly not.

In the TikTok that Rae uploaded on July 13, it appears as if she’s involved with a photoshoot or recording a commercial of some kind for whatever she’s got planned.

Neither the video or the caption: “I’m working on something super exciting that I can’t wait to share with all of you!” gives all that much away apart from something with the tag ‘item’ coming soon.

Some fans have quickly speculated that Rae is likely teasing a line of her own merchandise or that she might be diving into the world of influencing working on makeup palettes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@addisonre/video/6849043031220407558

If it was the latter, Rae would join content creators like Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, James Charles, and Tati Westbrook in having makeup palettes.

Though, at this time, that is purely speculation from fans and we’ll just have to wait until the TikTok star decides to reveal what she’s working on. She has previously teased fans with the possibility of her own reality TV show, but, it might just be a little too soon for that.